Murfreesboro Police respond to multiple gunshots at Campus Villa Apartments

Murfreesboro Police responded to multiple gunshots at Campus Villa Apartments on Tuesday at approximately 8:55 p.m.

While on patrol, an officer heard gunshots around Greenland Drive and Leaf Avenue. The officer then checked the area around Campus Villa Apartments and found multiple shell casings on the ground. Residents of the apartments stated to the officer that two men were shooting black handguns and ran toward the woodline.

Officers then searched the surrounding area but made no contact with the suspects. A detective arrived on the scene and took over the investigation.

