Murfreesboro Police respond to shooting, aggravated robbery on Hastings Street

Murfreesboro Police responded to an aggravated robbery and shooting on Hastings Street on Sunday at approximately 8:38 p.m.

Upon arrival to Hastings Street, an officer found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and arm. The officer questioned witnesses in the surrounding area about the situation. The officer was told by witnesses that two men with guns approached the gunshot victim and a second victim. The men robbed the two victims of their wallets at gunpoint, according to witnesses. Detectives then responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

