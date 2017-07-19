Murfreesboro Police respond to shooting on Creek Oak Drive

Murfreesboro Police responded to a shooting on Creek Oak Drive on Monday at approximately 6 p.m.

Upon arrival to Creek Oak Drive, officers made contact with a witness who stated that she heard two men arguing in front of her house. The witness also stated that she heard one man say something about a gun. The witness heard a single gunshot shortly after the men finished their argument. The witness then walked to where she could see the suspects and viewed one armed man and one unarmed man running from the area.

Officers searched the area but made no contact with the men. One bullet casing was found in the road on Creek Oak Drive. Detectives were then notified of the incident and the casing was collected as evidence.

