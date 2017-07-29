Murfreesboro Police respond to shot up vehicle at Campus Villa Apartments

Photo by Eric Goodwin / Assistant News Editor

Murfreesboro Police responded to a report that shots had been fired at a parked vehicle at approximately 1:44 a.m. on Thursday at Campus Villa Apartments.

The complainant said six bullets had struck her vehicle, and there had been a report of six gunshots at 2 a.m. the previous morning, according to the police report.

The officer discovered the six bullet holes in the rear of the vehicle, as well as a nine millimeter bullet casing in the parking lot and a spent bullet within the vehicle. Detectives arrived on scene to investigate.

No arrests have been made.

