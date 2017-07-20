Security guard struck by resident’s vehicle at College Grove Apartments

Murfreesboro Police responded to a report that the security guard at College Grove Apartments was hit by a vehicle entering the complex on Tuesday at approximately 9:44 p.m.

The victim said the driver of a black Dodge Challenger with red stripes approached the security guard building and ignored the guard’s commands to stop, according to the police report.

The driver, whom the victim stated frequently does not stop at the security building, struck the guard while entering the complex, knocking the guard into the side of the building.

After locating the vehicle, Murfreesboro Police discovered the vehicle’s owner lives at the apartment complex, but a warrant could not be obtained.

