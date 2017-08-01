Stockstill appears on 6th award watch list

Photo by Gregory French / Sidelines Archives

Middle Tennessee quarterback Brent Stockstill was placed on the College Football Players Awards Performer of the Year Award watch-list on Thursday, joining 36 other players on the list.

Stockstill also joins Western Kentucky quarterback Mike White as one of only two Conference USA players to make the cut and is one of 23 quarterbacks on the list.

The Mufreesboro native comes into the year holding school records in touchdown passes (61), passing yards per game (303.3 ypg), 300 yard passing games (14) and 400 yard passing games (2). He also comes into the season with a 13-10 record as a starter, good for a .565 winning percentage.

This is the sixth preseason watch-list that Stockstill has been added to, going along with his Maxwell Award and Davey O’Brien Award watch lists, Wuerfell Trophy watch list, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list and his AFCA Allstate good works team award nomination.

Each year, the CFPA performer of the year watch-list includes 36 returning performers from college football’s Football Bowl Subdivision. The winner of the award receives a trophy made of crystal, including a small crystal football on the top, and will be announced on January 18, 2018.

Fans can catch their first glimpse of Stockstill and the Raiders on Monday as Middle Tennessee opens fall camp. Fans can attend the first three practices and may stay to watch the first three periods of each practice. All other practices will be closed to the public.

For updates to TBD times, check www.goblueraiders.com for updates.

Follow MTSU sports reporter Anthony Fiorella on Twitter at @A_Fiorella74 for more coverage.

To contact Sports Editor Rusty Ellis, email sports@mtsusidelines.com.

For more sports stories, follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter and Periscope at @Sidelines_Sport.