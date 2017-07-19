The Frist Center for the Visual Arts presents eye-opening experience

Photo by Steve Barnum / Reporter

As you walk up to the Frist Center for the Visual Arts, it’s easy to find yourself feeling anxious, or maybe even a little intimidated, by the Stripped Classical architecture style of the building. Sure, it stands out from those around it in the way that it offers a sense of strength and toughness, as if it’s job is to harshly protect the priceless works of art that lie within, but when the door closes behind you and you take your initial steps inside, everything changes.

As you wander the halls of the Frist Center, the lights get softer and quietness takes over, leading you to the idea that you are about to witness something extraordinarily special. And extraordinary artwork is just what you’ll find in the exhibits of the Frist Center.

The art museum makes it their mission to “present and originate high-quality exhibitions with related educational programs and community outreach activities.” And while they accomplish that task, they do it in a way that still allows the viewer to construct their own ideas and create their own takeaways from the art available. It’s the Frist Center experience, and it’s one worth living.

The Frist Center’s Media and Public Relations Director Buddy Kite says they are trying to bring the art of the world to Middle Tennessee. But here, no exhibit is permanent.

“We are different from a lot of museums in that we don’t collect anything,” Kite explained. “The Frist Center does not own any of this art work which is an advantage in many ways, because we have these galleries to fill and so we are always bringing something new.”

The process of choosing what artwork makes it to display is decided by a Frist Center team, which includes Executive Director Susan Edwards and three other curators on staff.

“We always like to say that we are ‘always changing ever amazing,’ so you can come one month and if you don’t love what you see, check back with us and there will probably be something completely different, maybe up your alley,” Kite said.

The Frist Center’s current exhibitions include “State of the Art: Discovering American Art Now,” “Vadis Turner: Tempest,” “Ancestral Modern: Australian Aboriginal Art from the Kaplan and Levi Collection” and “Pattern Recognition: Art and Music Videos in Middle Tennessee.”

In these exhibits, you can find art that captures the essence of rural America, art that represents womanhood and traditional art that can be traced back fifty thousand years. Some of the current exhibits also represent environmental issues and race relations.

“We have no limitations of what we show really,” Kite said. “We have all genres, all time periods from everywhere in the world basically and from all cultures.”

In the past, the Frist Center has featured car show exhibits, fashion show exhibits and photography show exhibits. The Frist Center plans to soon feature a World War I and American Art show, so there are constantly alterations to the schedule of events and new exhibits that can be enjoyed by people of all ages and walks of life.

The Frist Center tries to appeal to everyone, especially young adults. They strategically target this audience through Frist Fridays, where college students can receive free admission with their university ID.

On the final Friday of June, July and August, the Frist Center presents live music in the Center’s Turner Courtyard with food specials, a cash bar and a chance to participate in artist-led experiences within the galleries. This allows a younger audience an art education but not in a dry, clean-cut kind of way.

“It can be academic, but it’s more than that,” Kite said. “It’s eye-opening in many ways.”

A close-up photo of Mark Wagner’s “Ladies and Gentlemen There Is No Cause for Alarm” at the Frist Center for the Visual Arts in Nashville, Tenn. on July 11, 2017. (Steve Barnum / MTSU Sidelines) The “Understudy for Animal Farm” by Ligia Bouton can be seen at the Frist Center for the Visual Arts in Nashville, Tenn. on July 11, 2017. (Steve Barnum / MTSU Sidelines) Guests take a moment to watch an educational video at the Frist Center for the Visual Arts in Nashville, Tenn. on July 11, 2017. (Steve Barnum / MTSU Sidelines) The Frist Center for the Visual Arts courtyard in Nashville, Tenn. on July 11, 2017. (Steve Barnum / MTSU Sidelines) Ghost of a Dream: “Forever, Almost” by Adam Eckstrom and Laurne Was can be viewed at the Frist Center for the Visual Arts in Nashville, Tenn. on July 11, 2017. (Steve Barnum / MTSU Sidelines) Guests view “Photo of Pondi” by Yvonne Koolmatrie in the Frist Center for the Visual Arts in Nashville, Tenn. on July 11, 2017. (Steve Barnum / MTSU Sidelines) The “Photo of Tiichum” exhibit by James Lavadour at the Frist Center for the Visual Arts in Nashville, Tenn. on July 11, 2017. (Steve Barnum / MTSU Sidelines) “Shaker” by Bob Trotman spins in the center of the room at the Frist Center for the Visual Arts in Nashville, Tenn. on July 11, 2017. (Steve Barnum / MTSU Sidelines) The entrance that leads to the art exhibits at the Frist Center for the Visual Arts in Nashville, Tenn. on July 11, 2017. (Steve Barnum / MTSU Sidelines) Work displayed on the wall in the main gallery of the Frist Center for the Visual Arts in Nashville, Tenn. on July 11, 2017. (Steve Barnum / MTSU Sidelines) Work found in the Australian Aboriginal art exhibit at the Frist Center for the Visual Arts in Nashville, Tenn. on July 11, 2017. (Steve Barnum / MTSU Sidelines)

