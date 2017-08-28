‘A new me’: A freshman’s every thought as the semester begins

Photo by Tayhlor Stephenson / Lifestyles Editor

How did I get here? Wasn’t it just yesterday that I was a brace-faced, awkward 8th-grader bursting through the doors like I owned the place?

Well, that’s the thing: I owned the place – -figuratively anyway. But not so much anymore.

I tremble at the thought of pulling up to MTSU to fight for a parking spot, that shouldn’t even belong to me if you consider the rankings, trying to find each classroom I’m scheduled for and being lost in a sea of people I’m clueless to.

Do I be the person that rallies enough courage to break the silence with a warm welcome to someone I don’t know from Adam? Or do I be the person who tries to play it cool and wait for someone else to step up? Do I even know the person I want to be?

I used to be the senior student council president, among many other things, of course. I wanted to do it all, and so I did. I belonged to just about every club my tiny school had to offer. I knew everyone, and everyone knew me — it was a feeling of pure contentment.

High school was never a challenge. I coasted my way through, never really taking the time to sit down and make myself learn how to study. But now I’m wishing that I did, because fast forward to Aug. 28, and I’m a freshman of MTSU who has no idea what they’re in for.

Needless to say, I’m anxious about this fresh start I’m being faced with. But I’m here because I choose to be. I want to make my family, and myself, proud by being the first to earn a post-secondary degree, and I’m sure my mom thought I was off to a great start when I told her I went to the wrong bookstore to pick up my books.

And don’t even get me started on the whole what’s my major thing. Technically, I’m a marketing major, but I wouldn’t be lying if I told you I’ve googled “what can I actually do with a marketing degree?” a time or two.

Plus, I never really thought I’d see the day my best friends and I split ways. I don’t even want to think about not having them attached to my hip for what may very well be one of the scariest days of my life.

But if there’s one thing getting me through all this, it’s that I know I’m not alone, even if it feels as though I am. I’m not the only MTSU freshman overthinking my every first-day step. We’re kind of like a team, a team of newbies, and if we stick together, I think we’ll all be just fine.

So whether I’m ready or not, the fall semester is here, and it’s coming for me, and it’s coming for you, too.

Now, we begin redefining ourselves, and who knows where that will lead to, because I sure don’t, but it’s a beautiful thing really.

I’m a new me: MTSU freshman ready to tackle whatever comes my way.

