Chicken Salad Chick: The coop to your heart

For the first time since its grand opening in October, I dined at Murfreesboro’s one and only restaurant specializing in the peculiar southern classic known as chicken salad.

The very moment of my Chicken Salad Chick entrance, I couldn’t help but notice the bold pops of color fluid throughout the room. The lime green walls and busy tablecloths helped wrangle me in, both figuratively and literally. I could instantly tell this was my kind of place, but I couldn’t wait for more because, after all, I just arrived.

Being a first-time customer, I was clueless as to which chicken salad would best satisfy my taste buds. But, thanks to the impressive customer service, I didn’t have to do too much thinking on my own, because the employee behind the counter was there to answer all of my menu-related questions. Per request, I, along with all other customers of Chicken Salad Chick, was even granted a sample of each flavor, which I really appreciated.

As you read the menu, you’ll notice it’s categorized by traditional, savory, fruity & nutty and spicy chicken salad flavors. It’s easy to follow, and it even informs you on which dishes are vegetarian/gluten free. From the “Dixie Chick” to the “Sassy Scotty,” their menu accommodates many types of diets.

Eager to get a taste of a true Chicken Salad Chick dish, I chose to go with “The Chick,” which allows you to pick from a single scoop or sandwich (served on white bread, toasted wheat or croissant) with a fresh side, cup of soup or another scoop.

As appetizing as all the options sounded, I couldn’t let the croissant sandwich pass me by, and I picked the “Classic Carol” flavor, which contains shredded chicken, minced celery, mayonnaise and a secret seasoning. I also chose a cup of chicken tortilla soup to accompany my entree with an added side of mac ‘n cheese (for a small price).

I bit into my sandwich and expected the blended chicken salad flavors to explode in my mouth, but unfortunately, that was not the case. It wasn’t a bad sandwich, far from it actually. It just didn’t meet my set standards for the highly crazed chain. The mac ‘n cheese was the same way. Luckily, with some assistance from the salt provided on each table, it was an easy fix.

On the other hand, I would confidently put their chicken tortilla soup up against all others. It was served at the perfect temperature, the spice wasn’t too harsh and it was truly delicious. I was also provided with a small pack of crackers, and in my opinion, that’s how you know the place is of high quality, because they do for you what you shouldn’t have to do for yourself while dining out.

Once I finished my meal, I was able to enjoy a complimentary cookie from Christie Cookie Co., and if you’re not familiar with this line of sweets, you’re missing out on one of life’s best treats. It was the perfect cherry on top of a good meal.

Although I was slightly disappointed with the average taste of the chicken salad, overall, I was pleased with my visit to Chicken Salad Chick, and I will be back to try more of their several flavors.

On a star rating system, I would give Chicken Salad Chick four out of five stars.

