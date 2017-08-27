Homemade ‘jorts’ take over Mayday Brewery in Hot Chicken & Jorts Festival

Photo by Steve Barnum / Reporter

What’s better than eating hot chicken? Eating hot chicken in jorts.

And that’s just what guests of Mayday Brewery got to do Saturday night as the Murfreesboro-famous brewery hosted their third annual Hot Chicken & Jorts Festival, which was held in Nashville for several years before Mayday picked it up.

The night brought great food and even better beer. Music played in the background as guests mingled amounts one another, showing off their homemade jorts — jean shorts — and redneck side.

The event was held in order to raise money for the Oasis Center, a nonprofit organization based in Nashville, centered on helping young people in crisis. And according to Mayday’s Facebook page, they were able to raise about $2,700 for the Oasis Center.

Ozzy Nelson, Mayday’s owner, was out in all his glory wearing a sleek pair of jorts while overseeing and conversing with festival-goers.

“(This year is) more laid back than it has been in the past, which I’m digging,” Nelson said. “We’ve had a bunch of people, we’ve had great bands, (and) everybody has been awesome all day.”

There were several people, like Tonsetic, rocking jorts, American Flag bandanas and sweet mullets — both real and fake.

Thomas Hammond, an MTSU senior, is a regular at Mayday, and he explained that he heard about the festival through his friends and decided to suit up for the event.

“(Jorts are) just free, man,” Hammond said when asked what role jorts play in our society. “Sky’s out, thighs out, ya know?”

He expressed how coming to Mayday always leads to a great time where the community comes together to enjoy some delicious beer and food.

Emily Cunningham, another senior from MTSU, was the winner of Mayday’s honorary title of Trailer Park Queen of the Night contest.

“I did a headstand, and everyone really liked it,” Cunningham said with a smile reaching from ear to ear.

Cunningham explained that she knew there was going to be a competition and explained how everyone got on stage and strutted their stuff in front of five Judges who were from out of town, and to her surprise, they ended up picking her out of all of the competitors.

She had a blast and explained the key reason as to why the night was so fun.

“I’m just a big fan of men in short shorts; it’s pretty nice, so I like jorts,” she said with a chuckle.“Mayday is always fun, and we come here all the time.”

