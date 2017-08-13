Mayday Brewery faces criticism for beer description, issues apology

Photo by Steve Barnum / Lifestyles Reporter

Mayday Brewery, a local brewery on Old Salem Road in Murfreesboro, has recently come under fire for wording in an advertisement printed on the cans of one of its popular brews, “The Boro Blonde.” The brewery began canning the brew, which has been sold since the brewery’s open in 2012, in July and held a can release party on July 28. However, the paragraph-long advertising spiel on the side of the cans attracted negative reactions.

The description printed on the side of the can reads as follows:

“A beer not unlike your best friend’s younger sister. You know, the sexy one with a hook for a hand that loves to take late night joy rides and smoke her father’s cigarettes. With her pale complexion and smooth body, you’ll be waiting outside her window to catch a whiff of her light citrus aroma. Unlike his sister, Boro Blonde is legal and won’t put your eye out after a taste.”

Several people posted negative reactions to the wording on the cans on social media:

Also while we’re talking about terrible Nashville things, let’s discuss the @MaydayBrewery beer can debacle, which, I mean… 😱😱😱 Why? How??? pic.twitter.com/oRzr8HPlCs — Christy Frink (@christyfrink) August 10, 2017

Mayday Brewery made this Facebook post on Wednesday, August 9, in response to the criticism:

Mayday Brewery is owned by Ozzy Nelson, who runs the joint with his daughters, Ashlee Smith and Kelsey Nelson. Smith works as a general manager for the brewery and Kelsey Nelson is its head brewer.

“The description (of Boro Blonde) was done by a great friend of mine five years ago, before we even opened the brewery,” owner Ozzy Nelson said. “No one ever had any concern at all for five years… About 10 days after the (new can) launch, I got an email for a Better Business Bureau complaint, and that was the first I’d heard of anybody thinking anything about it… As soon as I got in my car that afternoon, I called the can manufacturer and said, ‘We got to stop this… I don’t care, we’ll pay for it.'”

Nelson said that he had the can manufacturer destroy the can labels with the controversial description while Kelsey, who is currently in charge of the beer descriptions, created a new description with different wording. He said that since the email from the Better Business Bureau, he and his daughters have not received any emails or calls regarding the controversial description, but the brewery has continued to receive a significant amount of negative attention on social media.

“I appreciate the feedback, and I apologize to anybody that got offended by it; it did not mean, in any way, to be offensive,” Ozzy Nelson said. “We take the constructive criticism, however it was delivered, and make ourselves better with it and make it right, as best we can.”

“We don’t condone any behavior that is illegal or not consensual; we are all about consent and following the law here at Mayday,” head brewer Kelsey Nelson added. “It should have been changed a long time ago.”

To contact Lifestyles Editor Tayhlor Stephenson, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com.

For more updates, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter/Instagram at @Sidelines_Life.