MTSU quarterback Stockstill added to prestigous Manning Award watch list

Middle Tennessee quarterback Brent Stockstill was added to another preseason award watch list on Wednesday when he was nominated for the Manning Award watch list. The Blue Raider signal-caller is among 29 other quarterbacks representing all Football Bowl Subdivision conferences on the list and joins Western Kentucky’s Mike White as the only other player from Conference USA.

Along with the Manning list, Stockstill has been nominated for the Maxwell Award, Davey O’Brien Award, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm, Wuerffel Trophy and the CFPA National Performer of the Year watch lists. The redshirt junior was also a nominee for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

The award is sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl and will be presented at the end of bowl season. The Allstate Sugar Bowl committee created the award to honor the accomplishments of Archie, Eli and Peyton Manning in their college and professional careers.

“We are just indebted to the Sugar Bowl,” Archie said. “I have been a proud member of the Sugar Bowl for over 25 years, and I appreciate everything they Sugar Bowl does for our community, far more than just a football game on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day, but when they created this award, it was just such a compliment to Peyton and Eli and myself, and even Olivia and Cooper and our family. We appreciate them doing this and we have honored some really great young men.”

Players are still eligible to win the award if they are not on the preseason watch list. Players that are added to the watch list will be announced on Thursday, October 12. The list of 10 finalists will be released on Thursday, November 30 and the winner, who is selected by a voting panel consisting of national media members and each of the Mannings, will be announced in the week following the National Championship.

“We have had the opportunity to recognize 12 outstanding quarterbacks with the Manning Award,” said Allstate Sugar Bowl CEO Paul Hoolahan. “It is truly a great honor for the Allstate Sugar Bowl to sponsor this award and we wish the best of luck to every quarterback and team in the country for another great year of college football.”

Former winners of the award include Vince Young, JaMarcus Russell, Tim Tebow, Marcus Mariota and two-time winner Deshaun Watson to name a few.

In addition to the Manning Award’s yearly honor, each week during the regular season, eight quarterbacks are recognized as Manning quarterbacks of the week. 61 players from 59 different schools were chosen during the 2016 season.

Stockstill comes into the year holding school records in touchdown passes (61), passing yards per game (303.3 ypg), 300 yard passing games (14) and 400-yard passing games (2).

Last season, the Murfreesboro native passed for 3,233 yards and 31 touchdowns in just 10 games. In his return to action after a collerbone injury, Stockstill had a masterful performance in the Hawaii Bowl where he threw for 432 yards and 4 touchdowns against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

Nearing the end of fall camp, Stockstill and the Raiders will begin their preparation for their first game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Floyd Stadium on September 2. CBS Sports Network will be carrying the game with live coverage starting at the 7 p.m. kickoff.

