Murfreesboro Police respond to burglary call at Campus Crossings Apartments

A Murfreesboro Police officer arrived at Campus Crossings Apartments on 285 North Rutherford Blvd. Wednesday morning at 12:15 a.m. in response to a burglary that occurred between July 10 and Aug. 22, according to a police report from MPD.

The victim stated she had left town, and upon her return, noticed the back door was unlocked. She reported a TV, laptop and gold watch missing. The victim said she did have roommates but had little reason to believe they would steal the items.

The victim also mentioned she found cigarette butts in her toilet, and none of her roommates smoke, the report said.

There are no suspects or witnesses at this time.

