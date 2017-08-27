Murfreesboro Police respond to shooting on Wenlon Drive

Murfreesboro Police responded to a shooting on Wenlon Drive, in which one person was shot and transported to the Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital just after 6 p.m. on Friday.

According to press release sent by MPD Public Information Officer Kyle Evans, one of the people involved in the shooting was transported to the hospital by a private party and then walked into the building. All other details are still under investigation. This is no suspect description available at this time.

