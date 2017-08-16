Nothing Bundt Cakes captivates Murfreesboro residents with ‘sweet’ soft opening

Photo by Steve Barnum / Reporter

Nothing Bundt Cakes, a franchise offering a refreshing approach to the classic bundt cake, celebrated its soft opening at their newest location Wednesday. Now, Murfreesboro residents can treat their sweet tooth with a visit to Fountains at Gateway in Murfreesboro.

The cakes at Nothing Bundt Cakes stand out from all others in the way they are made. Each cake contains real eggs, real butter and real cream cheese, and the wholesome ingredients are not compromisable here.

“This is more than just a bundt cake,” said Nothing Bundt Cakes’ franchise owner Lynne Warne. “It is a cake for any day of the week; you name it: any celebration, whether it’s to commemorate someone’s birthday or a thank-you gift.”

Nothing Bundt Cakes is a franchise founded by Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz, which dates all the way back to 1997. They feature nine mainstay flavors: Red Velvet, Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Lemon, Marble, Pecan Praline, Carrot, Classic Vanilla, Cinnamon Swirl and White Chocolate Raspberry. And for a limited time, customers can purchase a Confetti cake. Nothing Bundt Cakes also accommodates gluten-sensitives with gluten-free options.

The Murfreesboro location is Warne’s third Nothing Bundt Cake franchise, alongside a Nashville location opened in 2011 and a Franklin location opened in 2012.

“With Murfreesboro being such a growing market, (I) knew it was going to be a great opportunity for us to expand our reach with cake,” Warne said.

Keyonia Vincent, a junior at MTSU majoring in fashion merchandising, works for Nothing Bundt Cakes, and she says that she loves it.

“Everybody wants a very good cake — the melt in your mouth cake, not the dry (kind) where you need a little bit of milk or water — you want something just right, and that’s what our cake is,” Vincent said.

Vincent explained that Nothing Bundt Cakes understands students are oftentimes on a tight budget, so they try to accommodate that with discounts and coupons.

“(Nothing Bundt Cakes is) going to be going up to MTSU during events, giving samples, getting people’s emails so that we can send them coupons directly,” Vincent said. “We are going to be up at MTSU a lot.”

Alive Hospice employee and Murfreesboro resident Lucie Burchfield attended the soft opening of Nothing Bundt Cakes and was in search for bite-sized cakes, called Bundtinis, as a thank-you to Alive Hospice supporters.

“I’ve heard of (Nothing Bundt Cakes) and have had them in other places,” Burchfield said. “I work really close by, so I’ve been watching and waiting, waiting for it to open, because I thought this was a really perfect, sweet little gift for some of our supporters.”

Burchfield said she would recommend Nothing Bundt Cakes to any Murfreesboro resident.

“They are a perfect price for what you’re getting,” Burchfield said. “They are beautiful, they make good gifts, (and) they are good to just eat yourself and treat yourself.”

Nothing Bundt Cakes will celebrate their grand opening Saturday, Aug. 26, beginning at 9 a.m., where the first 50 customers will receive a free Bundtlet for a year.

20 percent of the grand opening’s proceeds will be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

