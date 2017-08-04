Predators’ captain Fisher announces retirement from NHL

Photo by Tayhlor Stephenson / Lifestyles Editor

Nashville Predators Captain Mike Fisher announced his retirement yesterday in a heartfelt letter to Predators fans that was published in the Tennesseean.

Fisher, a 17-year National Hockey League veteran, began his career with the Ottawa Senators in 1999 after being drafted in the second round (44th overall). In his first full season with Ottawa in 2000-01, Fisher appeared in 60 games, scoring seven goals and contributing 19 total points.

The best season of his career was the 2009-10 season when he scored a career-high 25 goals and totaled 53 points for the season. Fisher was traded to the Preds during the 2010-11 season, and in his first full season with Nashville, he scored 24 goals and gave the team 51 total points for the second best season of his career.

With everything said and done, Fisher ends his career with 276 career goals and 585 total points in his 17 years.

While his statistics weren’t gaudy or numerous, Fisher was still named as the captain for the Preds on September 8, 2016, by head coach Peter Laviolette for his wisdom and leadership during times when his team needed it. Laviolette and general manager David Poile selected Fisher because of his work ethic and how he worked with his teammates every gameday and practice.

He had big shoes to fill, as he replaced former Nashville defenseman Shea Weber after he was sent to the Montreal Canadiens for P. K. Subban.

After announcing his retirement, former teammates, teams and others took to Twitter to show their respect and wish him luck moving forward.

Fisher’s numbers may have been solid, but his impact on the city of Nashville went beyond the rink. He helped lead a team that had never won a playoff series before his arrival to both their first Western Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Finals in franchise history.

Moments that most Nashville fans will never forget include the final point he scored for the Predators in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Fisher’s time in Nashville will be remembered with a fondness that only certain players garner, simply because he proved that there was more to the game of hockey than scoring goals. Whoever the next captain of the Predators is, they certainly have a tough act to follow.

