Q&A: Local author holds book signing at Linebaugh Public Library

Murfreesboro’s Linebaugh Public Library hosted local author Jack Taylor Tuesday, allowing him the chance to sell and sign copies of his newly released book “Overcoming: My Journey from Abject Poverty to the American Dream,” published via CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform.

“Overcoming” focuses on the ever-changing hardships Taylor faced from childhood to adulthood. He grew up as one of twelve children belonging to sharecropper parents in Mississippi and dropped out of school as a ninth-grader. At 18, he joined the U.S. Army and earned his GED. From there, he finished college while working full-time as a police officer.

Taylor eventually found himself working for the Drug Enforcement Administration and as a U.S. Border Control agent. “Overcoming” is Taylor’s first book and contains a collection of stories intended to inspire the American dream and what one can accomplish.

“I saw good ratings for (“Overcoming”) on Amazon and how inspired people were by what Mr. Taylor had to say,” said Megan Jackson. “It made me want to check out the book.”

Taylor spoke with Sidelines about his inspirations and goals for the book.

What inspired you to write this book?

This is my first book I’ve ever written. Well, I have many stories to share with the world and the things I’ve been through. I’ve had people from my past telling me I should write my stories. Even my daughter was telling me I should write a book about my stories because they’re interesting. So one night I sat down and started writing, and 76,000 words later, here we are. So to answer your question of who inspired me, my daughter was my main inspiration.

What is the biggest goal you want people to achieve when reading the book?

Well, I want to give my readers an incentive that they don’t have to settle down for an ordinary life or for anything of that matter. You know, you must believe in yourself. Self-confidence is the key, and you can achieve what you want in life. That is my main goal for my readers and to keep them engaged and wanting more, of course.

What is your next move now that the book is published and out there?

Well, since I self-published this book, more than likely won’t be doing a book tour. That’s the reason I self-published the book — to avoid touring. I’m not a professional writer, and that’s not something I’m interested in. I’m going to be doing some book signings here and there, but that’s it. After this story, I don’t know what’s to come next because, like I said, I’m not a professional writer.

