Rubik’s Groove gives listeners a blast from the past with ’80s themed show

Fans of old-school music, young and old alike, gathered to enjoy the ’80s tribute band Rubik’s Groove as they performed at Main Street Music located on West Main Street on Friday, August 11. The popular bar was filled to the brim with excited clubgoers and fans of the cover band chatting and singing along to the opening act, Adam Sarmento, who performed classics like “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Family Tradition” and “Crazy.”

“I just want to thank my good friend (and owner of the club) Chris Highers for letting come and sing for you guys,” Sarmento said to the crowd as he brought his set to a close.

Once Sarmento ended his set, the Jumbotron immediately started playing ’80s music videos like Bow Wow Wow’s “I Want Candy” and New Order’s “True Faith” to get the crowd ready for Rubik’s Groove, who came out at about 9 p.m., with each member introduced as an iconic ’80s fictional character. RoboCop, Edward Scissorhands, Star Light, Karate Kid and Scott Howard (Teen Wolf) all came out to the songs that are associated with said film or character.

Leslie Rodriguez, who celebrated her birthday at the show, showed her excitement when the Teen Wolf character came out with the song “Atomic Dog” by George Clinton blasting overhead.

“That was my favorite movie as a kid. It’s a great birthday present for me,” Rodriguez said.

The band opened with “Rebel Yell” by Billy Idol, led by Johnny “Karate Kid” Lawrence, which prompted the crowd to scream the lyrics back while dancing.

“I have seen them about four times, and each time they amaze me with the setlist and how fun it is. They look like they are having the time of their lives so it makes me want to match that,” said fan Bethany Beavers as the band set up for the next song.

As they performed more of the setlist, there were movie clips and pictures from the ’80s playing in the background to add more nostalgia for the crowd. They also performed “Bad Reputation” by Joan Jett, “Love Shack” by The B-52’s and “We Got the Beat” by The Go-Go’s.

“They usually come every month or so and they bring huge crowds so it’s great time,” said bartender Jessica Ulinger. Each and every time the band visits, they bring different themes and costumes with them, keeping the audience and the workers on their toes and excited for their set.

Even so, Ulinger said she was surprised by the turnout for this event, claiming it was busier than their usual performances. From the bartenders running around making drinks, employees checking people in and even owner Chris Highers helping bring food out, it was very apparent they had a successful night.

Being a first timer at one of Rubik’s Groove’s shows, it wasn’t hard to see why they have so many adoring and loyal fans attending back-to-back shows. They have the talent and charisma to draw you in and performed songs that you either grew up listening to or fell in love with later in life.

The next event they are having is a Saturday Night Live-themed show at 3rd & Lindsley on August 18. Check out their Facebook for more information.

