Smyrna’s 4th annual Depot District BBQ Festival rallies barbecue enthusiasts

The aroma of smoked barbecue was in the air Saturday night at Smyrna’s fourth annual Depot District BBQ Festival on Front Street. Local vendors and barbecue enthusiasts alike prepared freshly cooked barbecue for the large crowd.

From barbecue food trucks to hotdog stands and funnel cake booths, attendees were treated to an assortment of southern treats.

The event was organized by the Smyrna Parks Department; Recreation Program Supervisor Marty Smith oversaw the planning of the festival.

“It’s a community event. We live in the south, and barbecue is a popular thing,” Smith said. “It’s something to provide the community with, and something to have for the citizens of Smyrna to enjoy.”

Local vendors, including Smokin’ Buttz BBQ, Flying Pig Pork Tenderloins, The Dawg Bar and T-Roys BBQ Shack, set up food trucks and booths for hungry guests.

There was a blow-up castle and miniature train ride for families with children, as well as several cornhole boards along the sidewalk. Meanwhile, the O’Donnells, a local father-son band from Rockvale, Tennessee, provided live music, playing a variety of country music.

In spite of last year’s festival being rained out, there was no shortage of event-goers at this year’s event. At least 242 people attended the event, according to the festival’s Facebook page. Many attendees formed long lines at the food trucks, keeping cooks busy throughout the night.

Throughout the night, trains passed by on the rails next to the festival in the aptly named Depot District. (Caleb Revill / MTSU Sidelines) Flying Pig’s food truck was one of the many portable barbecue vendors at the festival. (Caleb Revill / MTSU Sidelines) T-Roy’s BBQ Shack’s booth made an appearance at the festival. (Caleb Revill / MTSU Sidelines) The 2017 Depot District BBQ Festival in Smyrna, Tennessee attracted barbecue vendors from all around Middle Tennessee. (Caleb Revill / MTSU Sidelines) The Dawg Bar hot dog booth served cook out favorites at the BBQ Fest. (Caleb Revill / MTSU Sidelines) The Sweet T’s BBQ food truck showed its MTSU pride during the festival. (Caleb Revill / MTSU Sidelines) The funnel cakes castle provided attendees with a fix for their sweet tooth. (Caleb Revill / MTSU Sidelines) Ice cream trucks helped cool people off. (Caleb Revill / MTSU Sidelines) Smokin’ Buttz’ iconic food truck drew in a large crowd of customers. (Caleb Revill / MTSU Sidelines) Ashbusters Chimney Service was one of many local businesses involved with the festival. (Caleb Revill / MTSU Sidelines) Ashbusters Chimney Service provided corn hole games for guests. (Caleb Revill / MTSU Sidelines) Creative Culinary Creations, a Middle Tennessee based mobile catering company, cooked up hot chicken for festivalgoers. (Caleb Revill / MTSU Sidelines) Other vendors like ice cream and hot dog trucks showed up to the festival. (Caleb Revill / MTSU Sidelines) The Smyrna Depot District building (left) and Front Street (right). (Caleb Revill / MTSU Sidelines) The O’Donnells played country music for an audience of event-goers. (Caleb Revill / MTSU Sidelines) The O’Donnells played country music for an audience of event-goers. (Caleb Revill / MTSU Sidelines) A large crowd of hungry attendees showed up for the barbecue festival in Smyrna. (Caleb Revill / MTSU Sidelines) A large crowd of hungry attendees showed up for the barbecue festival in Smyrna. (Caleb Revill / MTSU Sidelines) A large crowd of hungry attendees showed up for the barbecue festival in Smyrna. (Caleb Revill / MTSU Sidelines)

