‘The Bachelorette’ hands out final rose, receives backlash from fans

On May 22, Rachel Lindsay appeared as the first black lead in all of ABC’s “The Bachelor”/“The Bachelorette” franchise, a long-awaited departure from the show’s highly criticized precedent. And as of last night, she’s found true love with contestant Bryan as she presented him her heart, a chance to take her last name and the show’s final rose.

Lindsay, a 32-year-old attorney from Dallas, Texas, ultimately chose the man she described as the “most constant factor” in her journey to find love. Bryan, a 37-year-old Miami chiropractor, only confirmed the status of their relationship with a proposal in Spain.

For the first time, the newly engaged Lindsay joined the live watch party with host Chris Harrison, chiming in with comments as she watched the finale for the first time.

Before Lindsay could present the final rose to Bryan, she was forced to say a final goodbye to two other eligible contestants: Eric, a 29-year-old personal trainer, and Peter, a 31-year-old business owner.

Eric was the first to be eliminated in a rose ceremony from which he was surprised to walk away a single man. But instead of holding bitter feelings against the woman who broke his heart, Eric actually thanked Lindsay for helping him become a man by educating him on lasting love.

Lindsay’s breakup with Peter wasn’t so cut-and-dry. In fact, the couple who vocalized their love for each other never really officially ended their relationship. Rather, they were forced to take two separate paths because he simply wasn’t ready for a proposal, something Lindsay refused to settle on.

As usual, Bachelor Nation took to Twitter with the hashtag #TheBacheloretteFinale to express their feelings regarding Lindsay’s choice.

@raulespinozajr tweeted, “Bryan won the electoral college, Peter won the popular vote. #TheBacheloretteFinale.”

“Is there still time for Ashton Kutcher to come out and say we’ve all been punk’d?? #TheBacheloretteFinale,” added @ashleyflanny.

However, Lindsay’s choice in a potential husband doesn’t come as a total surprise. Bryan has been a frontrunner from the very beginning of Season 13. He was even rewarded the coveted first impression rose, and as far as “The Bachelorette” is concerned, she’s “living (her) best life” engaged to Bryan.

Tune in to ABC next Monday at 7 p.m. for the premiere of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

