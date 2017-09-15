Murfreesboro’s Battle of the Burger sells out, Jack Brown’s crowned best burger

Photo and Story by Sabrina Tyson / Contributing Writer

Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint was announced the winner of Murfreesboro’s Battle of the Burger contest, which was hosted by Murfreesboro Magazine and The Daily News Journal Thursday evening at The Avenue. The event brought in chefs from some of the most popular restaurants in Murfreesboro to discover who can make the best burger in town. A portion of all ticket sales went to support the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

While this event has been held in Nashville, this is the first year that the City of Murfreesboro has participated.

The list of restaurants that were entered into the competition were Old Chicago, Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint, Sam’s Sports Grill, Bar Louie, Buster’s Place, Jefferson’s, Goodness Gracious at the Mill and Peter D’s. Each restaurant chose a burger from their menu to serve to the attendees. The people tasting the burgers then picked which was their favorite. The tickets for the event were $15, which allowed attendees to sample the burgers in the contest.

Twana Hockett, an employee of Murfreesboro Magazine and The Daily News Journal, said that the event was more successful than expected.

“It’s been a huge success. We had 350 tickets, and we actually sold out,” Hockett said.

Lindsey Tedford and Eugene Yoon, who are representatives from Jack Brown’s, said the restaurant is no stranger to burger contests.

“We are always really interested in this stuff,” Yoon said. “We have a location in Germantown, Nashville, and we do Nashville Scene’s burger week every year. So, it’s great to have a local burger contest out here.”

Their award winning burger is called the Daniel Russo, named after the character from the movie, “The Karate Kid.”

“It’s sweet with a little bit of kick,” Tedford said.

The burger consists of a hybrid patty of Japanese Wagyu, Japanese beef and Angus beef. It is also topped off with jalapeño jelly and cream cheese.

Murfreesboro residents and State Farm employees Vicky Meyers and Blake McClellan, who attended the event, had a few ideas for what makes the best burger. They both agreed that a great burger must be juicy.

“I can’t stand a dry burger,” said Meyers, whose favorite burger of the evening was from Jefferson’s. McClellan, who put Buster’s Place down on his ballot, said that he really enjoys these types of events.

“I really wish (Murfreesboro) would do more things like this,” McClellan said.

To contact News Editor Andrew Wigdor, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_News.