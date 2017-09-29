Mayday Brewery participates in Hunger Action Month with Peanut Butter Fridays

Photo and story by Megan Cole / Contributing Writer

September is Hunger Action Month, and Mayday Brewery helped the community by donating jars of peanut butter.

The locally owned brewery had Peanut Butter Fridays on every Friday during the month of September. Mayday Brewery gave a first round two-for-one deal on their beer to people that brought in a jar of unopened peanut butter.

They collected over 83 jars of peanut butter, which equals around 108 pounds.

The brewery partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee and donated all of the peanut butter at the end of the month. According to Second Harvest Food Bank, “1 in 7 Middle Tennesseans, including 1 in 5 children, struggle with hunger every day.”

Ozzy Nelson, the founder of Mayday Brewery, said that this is not the first time Mayday Brewery has partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank.

“Usually, we do a small batch beer and give the proceeds to a food bank, but this time we decided to do something more creative,” Nelson said. “I was just thinking about what is the best item we could donate, and my good friend Taylor Loyal with Second Harvest Food Bank suggested peanut butter.”

Donation Relationships Manager for Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee Taylor Loyal emphasized how the donations will affect Murfreesboro.

“There are more than 37,000 people, including nearly 14,000 children in Rutherford County, who are ‘food insecure,'” Loyal said. “We know one of the healthiest, shelf-stable foods that can help with this challenge of hunger is peanut butter. Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee partners with 25 agencies in Rutherford County. All of the peanut butter donated to Second Harvest at Mayday will stay right here in Murfreesboro, helping local families who are struggling.”

Nelson said that the community has had a positive response to the Peanut Butter Fridays.

“I had no idea that there would the number of people bringing peanut butter in the very first week,” Nelson said. “And, it hasn’t stopped.”

Virginia Poole, an MTSU graduate student studying biology and a Mayday Brewery bartender, explained why she believed it was important to donate.

“Murfreesboro and Middle Tennessee in general have a lot of people that go hungry everyday and live below the poverty line, and everybody needs a helping hand every now and then,” Poole said. “The community have given so much back to Mayday (Brewery) that we try to give back as much as we can, and what’s better than beer and peanut butter?”

The brewery plans on continuing the tradition next September as well. For more information on the donation efforts and Mayday Brewery, visit here.

