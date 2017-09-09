Africana Studies registration drive helps students change major, learn about program benefits

Photo and story by Laklyn May / Contributing Writer

Students gathered in Peck Hall Wednesday to be a part of the MTSU Africana Studies registration drive in which they had the opportunity to change their current majors and learn more about the program.

The new MTSU Africana Studies major is the first of its kind in the region, as well as the first in Tennessee that offers the option of either a Bachelor of Arts or a Bachelor of Science. The program, which teaches the history and culture of people of African descent, was formerly a minor at MTSU.

Now students can become even more familiar with these teachings by majoring in it.

“I think really getting an understanding of where I come from or where other cultures are coming from is very important,” said Brittany Alford, who is planning on transferring to MTSU for the program.

Alford was just one of the many students who met in Peck Hall on Wednesday to be a part of the registration drive. These students had the chance to meet advisers, change their major on the spot and speak with Africana Studies representatives.

“I think what we are doing is really significant,” said Louis Woods, the director of the Africana Studies program. “I’m really excited about the major.”

Woods and Sarah Perkins, a College of Liberal Arts advisor, were at the drive to advise students and answer any questions they had. Woods also explained the many opportunities Africana Studies offers, including potential occupations and chances to study abroad.

Woods explained that with the study abroad opportunity, students have the chance to travel to Senegal, Africa with the advantage of having someone from Senegal as a guide. There, students can learn about African culture and history first-hand.

Africana Studies students will be able to study under a faculty of diverse individuals with many different backgrounds. According to Woods, this will give them the chance to learn in an environment that introduces them to various cultures.

Woods also emphasized that, with the historical and cultural knowledge students gain from Africana studies, one can work in array of fields, such as law, journalism, psychology and education.

For more information on the major, students can contact Woods at Louis.woods@mtsu.edu.

