Album Review: Kip Moore showcases ‘Slowheart’ in new album

Story by LB Rogers / Contributing Writer

Singer-songwriter Kip Moore released his third studio album, “Slowheart,” Friday via MCA Nashville. Prior to the release, Moore dropped the album’s leading single “More Girls Like You” in February, and the love-focused track only gave fans more to look forward to in his full album.

Derived from a nickname given to Moore about his slow-to-anger temperament from a bandmate, the album title fits the steady nature of the record. Throughout the 13-track album, fans are introduced to a new, softer side of the “I’m to Blame” singer.

The softening of Moore’s grim and gruff image is directly reflected in many of the “Slowheart” lyrics, much unlike his sophomore album, “Wild Ones,” which he released in 2015. But don’t mistake his softer appearance for a whole new Moore, because he still continuously integrates his Southern rock style into the new album, which supplies fans with guitar-heavy country music jams that will undoubtedly lead to wild live shows.

Not only will the new record make for rocking live shows, but it also maintains a steady, old-school groove that makes you want to put the car in drive and roll down all four windows. Tracks like “I’ve Been Around” and “Sunburn” illustrate Moore’s musical influence in their blend of honest country lyrics with ‘70s classic rock musicianship.

Moore also showcases the wisdom he’s gained over the years with songs “Plead the Fifth” and “The Bull.” Although “Slowheart” is the first of Moore’s albums to feature songs written by songwriters other than himself, it’s songs like these that provide fans a peek inside the window to the country-rocker’s “Slowheart.”

Fans who swoon over Moore’s romantic side will not be disappointed, either. Moore delivers several feel-good love songs, such as “Good Thing,” but then turns right around and sings about emotional heartaches in “Blonde” and “Bittersweet Company” that will cut fans to the core.

To seal up the Southern rock album, Moore shreds on a five-and-a-half-minute stadium-rock anthem “Guitar Man,” which shows off his guitar chops and heart for rock ‘n’ roll.

Moore truly covers all of his bases throughout “Slowheart” – slow, upbeat, love, heartbreak – and it’s one country music should be proud of.

Kip Moore will embark on his “Plead the Fifth” tour this fall. For more information, click here.

To contact Lifestyles Editor Tayhlor Stephenson, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com.

For more updates, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_Life.