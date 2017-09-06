‘Beat’ those back-to-school blues with this playlist

Photo by Tayhlor Stephenson / Lifestyles Editor

Nothing is more difficult than facing the first couple weeks of school — freshman or senior, the change in routines can be overwhelming — but a guaranteed pick-me-up is music, and one can never really have too many vibe-worthy playlists.

Below is a list of ten tracks that can totally kill those back-to-school blues.

“School Spirit” by Kanye West



The 15th track on West’s 2004 debut studio album, “The College Dropout,” which received widespread acclaim from critics.

“Wake Me Up When September Ends” by Green Day



The fourth single off Green Day’s now infamous seventh album release, “American Idiot,” is considered a classic.

“Fight Song” by Rachel Platten



The breakout hit from Platten’s EP, “Wildfire,” became an instant jam upon its 2016 release.

“Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift



The lead single off Swift’s fifth album, “1989,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was her biggest Hot 100 hit after staying on the chart for 50 consecutive weeks.

“Cool for the Summer” by Demi Lovato



The lead single from Lovato’s fifth album, “Confident,” landed the singer-songwriter 2015 nominations for both MTV Video Music Awards and Teen Choice Awards.

“Right Back at it Again” by A Day to Remember



The first single from the bands fifth album, “Common Courtesy,” was featured in the game “Guitar Hero: Live” and charted at No. 33 on the Alternative Songs chart.



This anthem and karaoke-favorite was originally released as the second single from the band’s seventh album, “Escape,” in 1981. It has sold more copies than any other song originally released in the 20th century.

“Team” by Lorde



This was the second single released from the New Zealand-native’s debut album, “Pure Heroine,” and it peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and has been certified platinum by the Australian Recording Industry Association.

“Another Brick in the Wall” by Pink Floyd



Deriving from the band’s 1979 rock opera “The Wall,” which contains three songs set to variations of the same basic theme, this single and the entire album of which it belongs to were banned in South Africa in 1980 after nationwide school boycott protesting became an issue.

“Kids” by MGMT



The third single off the band’s debut album, “Oracular Spectacular,” was a nominee at the 52nd Grammy Awards in the “Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals” category.

Whether you catch yourself listening to pop, hip-hop or pop-punk more often than not, the supplied playlist above is sure to include something of your preference. Together — and with the help of this back-to-school playlist — we can all survive the fall semester.

