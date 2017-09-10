Citizen fires gun at Victoria’s Secret robbers on Saturday

Murfreesboro Police responded to a shooting at the Victoria’s Secret in The Avenue on Medical Center Parkway at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a witness, who was armed with a handgun, saw two men stealing from Victoria’s Secret. The witness confronted the perpetrators after the robbery, and the perpetrators fled to a waiting car that was driven by a third accomplice. The perpetrators attempted to flee the parking lot, and the witness shot one round at the vehicle. The fleeing vehicle hit two other cars while the perpetrators escaped the area. It is currently unknown if anyone in the car or parking lot was struck by the bullet that the witness fired.

The Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating the incident. The suspect vehicle is a silver Nissan Sentra.

To contact News Editor Andrew Wigdor, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_News