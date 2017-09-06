Collegiate 100 Black Men of MTSU hold ‘100 Ways to Thrive’ forum to empower underclassmen

Photo and Story by Emma Demonbreun / Contributing Writer

The Collegiate 100 Black Men of MTSU held an informational forum on campus Tuesday to empower underclassmen to make the most of their time at MTSU.

The event, titled “100 Ways to Thrive at MTSU” and held in the Business and Aerospace Building, was designed to give freshmen and sophomore students the tools they need to succeed in school and in life. The Collegiate 100 Black Men of MTSU was established in 1995 to develop, nurture and expand the opportunities of young, black males in Middle Tennessee. The organization partners with local elementary schools to mentor and encourage underprivileged students. This year, the members have decided to expand their efforts to include a mentoring program for underclassmen at MTSU. 100 Ways to Thrive at MTSU was born from a desire to see freshmen and sophomores benefit from the advice and experience of their peers.

The panel, made up of six Collegiate 100 upperclassmen students, discussed topics such as how to properly network, balancing school and fun, study tips, relationships and budgeting. The panel discussed the importance of making connections while in school, both with professors and peers. The panelists shared experiences and mistakes from their early years of college and reminded students of the importance of surrounding themselves with positive, encouraging people. Collegiate 100 President Blake Herron also gave tips about dealing with finances while in college.

“If you can’t afford to buy something twice, then you can’t afford it,” Herron said.

Many panel members simply spoke about the value of knowing who you are and having the courage to pursue your dreams.

“I knew when I came to college that I was coming to graduate,” said Breshaun Oglesby, an MTSU junior and Collegiate 100 member.

Oglesby is studying public relations with a double minor in marketing and international relations and works hard to maintain his GPA. His advice to underclassmen is to be self-motivated and to remember their roots.

“Collegiate 100 shaped me,” said Ontario McGregor, a junior studying theater. McGregor has been involved with the Collegiate 100 since the spring of his freshman year and said he encourages young students to join as well.

