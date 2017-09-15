Crime: Man armed with gun takes his life following confrontation with Murfreesboro Police

Photo by Eric Goodwin / Assistant News Editor

A man armed with a gun shot himself in the head Friday morning off of Gunnerson Avenue after a confrontation with two Murfreesboro Police officers, according to Public Information Officer Kyle Evans.

At approximately 9:05 a.m., the two officers responded to a call, which reported that a “convicted felon … responsible for recent robberies in the area” was armed with a gun.

The perpetrator was retreating to a residence when the officers confronted him. He then went into a room and used the gun to take his life, according to Evans.

The suspect was pronounced deceased by Rutherford County EMS, and Reeves Rogers Elementary School, located nearby the incident, was briefly placed on lockdown. MTSU was also notified of the incident.

A Crime Investigation Department officer is currently investigating the incident.

To contact News Editor Andrew Wigdor, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_News.