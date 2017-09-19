Crime: Murfreesboro Police conduct drug investigation at College Grove Apartments

Photo by Eric Goodwin / Assistant News Editor

Murfreesboro Police conducted a drug investigation at College Grove Apartments at approximately 8:02 a.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a witness who put the officers in contact with the suspect, Ryan Jones, 21. Officers then spoke with Jones over the phone. Jones stated that he had been recently trespassed from College Grove due to his failure to lease at the complex and being responsible for ample traffic in and out of the complex. When police searched the suspect’s room, they found five cups of marijuana residue, a digital scale, a glass jar and nine individual bags of marijuana on a table. The materials were collected and placed into evidence by police. Officers will be following up with charges against Jones, according to the report.

