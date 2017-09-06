Crime: Two arrested for drugs, weapons at Rutherford Waffle House

Murfreesboro Police arrested Timothy Corder, 31, and Stephen Stanton, 52, at 3009 S. Rutherford Blvd., a Waffle House parking lot, Wednesday for felony drug and weapons charges.

According to the police report, the responding officer made contact with the subjects while conducting a traffic stop for a seatbelt violation. The officer requested backup and then asked Corder to step out of the vehicle. Corder advised that he was on probation.

Corder gave the responding officer consent to search his person but denied the officer’s request to search his car. The responding officer requested a K-9 unit. Corder reportedly became upset and began walking toward his vehicle, ignoring the officer’s two commands to stay out of the car.

When Corder attempted to open the car door, the reporting officer said he restrained Corder by his arm and pinned him against the side of the vehicle with the help of a backup officer. The officers arrested Corder after he struggled to break free.

The officer said he walked to the driver-side door’s open window and observed a large bag of crack cocaine in the door. He conducted a probable cause search, which revealed two firearms under the driver’s seat, including a .40 caliber pistol. The search also yielded a Brillo pad, push rod, glass pipe and a digital scale.

Neither Corder nor Stanton claimed the drugs or the guns. Stanton claimed the glass pipe and the Brillo pad. Both were charged with felony possession of a Schedule II, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony. Corder was additionally charged with resisting arrest. Stanton was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were transferred to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office for booking.

