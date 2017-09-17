Cross Country: Blue Raiders put together solid showing at Commodore Classic

Story by Taylor Hines / Sports Reporter

Photo by Jonathan Clark / Sidelines Archives

Middle Tennessee’s Cross Country teams traveled to Nashville, Tennessee for the Commodore Classic, where they were hosted by Vanderbilt on Saturday. Both teams performed well, with the men’s team bringing a first place finish with them back to Murfreesboro.

This was the men’s second consecutive event that they have claimed a first place win.

The men’s team finished with 64 points, coming away with the edge over Butler (68), Lipscomb (90), Miami (OH) (101) and Belmont (110).

Individually, Jacob Choge finished second with a time of 24:44.8, while teammate Kigen Chemadi tailed him for third place with a time of 24:50.2.

While the men’s team took home first, the women also performed well against stiff competition. After a long day of competition, they found themselves in a ninth place finish with 246 points. Ohio State took home first place with a final score of 60 points.

Angus Abu was the top Lady Raider finisher, coming in at 18:04.1 for 21st place. Rachel Kigen and Julia Jelaget also finished in the top 50. As a team, the Blue Raiders finished ahead of C-USA rivals, none of which placed higher than the top 15.

The Blue Raiders will return to action next weekend for the APSU Invitational hosted by Austin Peay at 10 a.m.

