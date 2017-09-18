Fall Pop-Up Market Day returns to Murfreesboro

Photo and story by Erin Alexander / Contributing Writer

Re-Invintage, a home goods store on River Rock Boulevard in Murfreesboro, hosted its annual Fall Pop-Up Market Day on Saturday. The event allows local small businesses to come together and showcase their merchandise with their own unique vendor booths.

The pop-up days, which happen in both fall and summer, attract customers from around Murfreesboro to learn about local offerings.

Terry Lea, one of the founders of Re-Invintage, said the annual pop-up is focused around the vendors.

“The goal is to help support local businesses,” Lea said. “I personally prefer to shop locally. We even rent out rooms to people who want to kind of do their own style, and they can use that room to sell what they want.”

An interesting aspect of Re-Invintage is its cozy appearance and feel. Walking in, aromas of wood fill the air, and it seems that all merchandise is within reach. The store has two floors filled with unique finds. Old editions of Reader’s Digest are for sale, along with unusual wooden paintings. Hanging on the wall are assorted items, such as doilies, handkerchiefs, towels and more, and right along the wall is where the staircase leads up to the second floor where more treasures await.

The second floor contains old-fashioned wood furniture, rolled-up maps and even a closet filled with journals, purses and small mason jars full of buttons; each item the store offers is interesting enough to warrant further inspection.

With knick-knacks galore, Re-Invintage is a go-to for all who possess a love for vintage items.

Colleen VandeKraats, a Rutherford County resident and customer at the pop-up, said the day offered a different shopping experience.

“I’ve tried shopping on Etsy, but I’m a very visual person,” said VandeKraats. “I like to actually see what I’m buying.”

The pop-ups also feature bigger companies, such as SugarBabes Moccasins, a company that sells handmade baby moccasins. Owned by Tyler and Sara Taylor, it’s located right outside of Nashville, Tennessee. The company started in 2016 when Sara started making the moccasins as a hobby. Her requests from friends quickly turned into a professional business.

“I think they have a business somewhere out in Los Angeles too,” Lea said. “We were so thrilled when they asked to be a part of the pop-up this year.”

