Football: Brent Stockstill to miss matchup with Minnesota

Photo by Anthony Fiorella / Sports Reporter

Due to a shoulder injury that he suffered in last week’s 30-23 win over Syracuse, Middle Tennessee quarterback Brent Stockstill will not be taking the field this weekend when the Blue Raiders take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The next quarterback in line on the depth chart is redshirt sophomore John Urzua, although the team did show last year that they were not afraid to resort to the “wildcat” formation.

Urzua took over for Stockstill last season when he went down with a collarbone injury and had three starts in his five total appearances last season.

He finished the year completing 78-131 passes for 816 yards and had eight touchdowns to go along with eight interceptions.

The Raiders are scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff time from TCF Bank Field. The game will be televised on the Big 10 network and will be carried on the radio by 102.5 The Game, which can be accessed on the Tune-in Radio app.

This story will be updated as more details are made available.

