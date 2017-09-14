‘It’s About Time!’ Connection Point event teaches students time management

Story and Photo by Nick Jones / Contributing Writer

MTSU’s series of Connection Point events continued Tuesday with “It’s About Time!,” which was held in the Cason Kennedy Nursing Building. The event was meant to inspire and motivate the student body to live their lives with determination and ambition.

Speaker Vincent Windrow, who is the assistant vice provost for student success, had two major points. The first point was the importance of time management, and the second was the significance of first impressions. Throughout the seminar, Windrow broke down his perception of time and how to manage it correctly throughout college.

“Life has a way of filling in the blank in your day,” Windrow said. “And, time has a way of filling in the blanks, too.”

Windrow also spoke about how to plan days in advance.

“(I) felt inspired, and I felt as if my actual adult life is going to start as soon as I leave these doors,” sophomore Siboney Acosta said. “And, I am confident that I am prepared for it due to today’s seminar.”

According to Windrow, if people do not do anything about time, it will get away. So, ultimately, time is the most important thing in a person’s life, he explained. He stressed the importance of managing time both efficiently and wisely.

Another major point in Windrow’s seminar was that “every encounter is an interview.” He continuously stated that people need to carry themselves with confidence and treat everyone they meet as though they are interviewing for a job.

“First impressions are everything,” Windrow said. “If I knew that sooner, I would not have had to go through all that I have been through to get where I am today.”

Windrow advised how to be humble and confident. Directly after expressing the importance of being confident, he told attendees to stand up and repeat after him: “My mind is valuable. My body is valuable. My dreams are valuable. I am valuable.”

Windrow ended the seminar by reiterating, “Every encounter is an interview. Remember that.”

MTSU’s next Connection Point will be “Rep Your Roots,” which will be a student talent competition for the visual and performing arts held on Sept. 14.

For more information about Connection Point events, visit the Connection Point webpage.

