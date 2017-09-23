‘Jeepers Creepers 3’ to appear in theaters for one day only

“Jeepers Creepers 3” will be a one-day theater release on Tuesday, and Nashville’s Regal Hollywood Stadium, Regal Opry Mills Stadium and Regal Green Hills Stadium are all scheduled to show the film beginning at 7 p.m.

Since the third film will take place in between the first two movies, allow this article to spark your movie-loving memory.

“Jeepers Creepers”

The original film’s storyline includes a brother and sister, Darry and Trish, who are on their way home when an old truck rear-ends them. After vanishing for a short period of time, they come across an abandoned church where the creeper tosses a body down the pipe. From that point on, the creeper makes it his mission to hunt down Darry and Trish. Of course, the film introduces other characters, including Kenny and Darla, a couple who disappeared on prom night 23 years earlier.

“Jeepers Creepers 2”

As for the second film, the storyline follows a young boy after being snatched away from his family by the creeper in a cornfield. To seek revenge for the lost boy and rumours of other people disappearing out of thin air, the boy’s family plans to create a strong harpoon using the creeper’s knife to seek revenge once and for all.

“Jeepers Creepers 3”

The storyline of “Jeepers Creepers 3” is set to take place between the first two films where a group of policemen rally together to hunt the creeper down. Film enthusiasts are sure to set a high bar of expectations for the film. For example, fans of the industry will likely look for Kenny’s backstory, along with an appearance from Trish as well. But will the reappearances of characters be enough to score “Jeepers Creepers 3” that must-see status? We’ll see Tuesday.

View the “Jeepers Creepers 3” trailer here.

