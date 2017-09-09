Man arrested at College Grove for resisting arrest, simple assault of police officer

Photo by Eric Goodwin / Assistant News Editor

Murfreesboro Police responded Wednesday to a call at College Grove Apartments in reference to a group of four individuals. One of the four, Nicholas Searcy, 33, was arrested after refusing to comply with the officer and spitting on him.

At around 8:59 p.m., an officer arrived and smelled marijuana in the air, according to the police report. The first officer to arrive said two individuals ran away when he arrived at the apartment complex. Management had called the police initially “due to all the drug complaints they deal with on the subjects,” the report said.

When one officer approached Searcy’s vehicle, the officer smelled the odor of marijuana, and K-9-indicated drugs were in the vehicle. Searcy had locked the car and refused to open it, and the police officer “snatched the keys out of his hand,” the report said.

Searcy then began yelling at the officer, shoulder bumping the officer and, eventually, spitting on him. The officer tackled Searcy, and the three officers present restrained him. The officer found a bag of marijuana on the ground where Searcy was arrested.

Upon checking his car, the officer discovered a bag of marijuana, a grinder and a box of ziplock baggies.

Searcy was charged for simple assault, simple possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

