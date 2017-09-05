On-campus assault reported, results in arrest

MTSU Police arrested a man on Aug. 23 at approximately 1:19 p.m. after he assaulted an unidentified victim in the Rutherford parking lot off of North Rutherford Boulevard.

According to the report, witnesses stated to police that they saw the perpetrator, Gregore Dodson, 22, assault the victim in the parking lot. The victim then left the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived. Dodson fled the scene on foot and continued to run away after an MTSU officer attempted to stop him. Dodson was eventually detained and arrested for four outstanding warrants.

