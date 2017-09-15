MTSU SGA meets Thursday to discuss Homecoming events, grading system legislation

Photo by Eric Goodwin / Assistant News Editor

Story by Ethan Clark / Contributing Writer

The Student Government Association met Thursday afternoon to discuss upcoming events and bills planned for this semester. With elections for Homecoming King and Queen starting Monday, details were finalized as several SGA members in the Homecoming Committee pitched their ideas to their fellow senators

Mark Foley, a junior transfer student from Motlow Community College who is applying to be a senator, said he was impressed by SGA’s preparations for Homecoming season.

“I think it will be good,” Foley said.

He said that Motlow had nowhere near the same amount of resources available for Homecoming that MTSU’s SGA committee does.

SGA members also introduced some legislation that will be debated and potentially implemented later in the semester. One such resolution introduced by Sen. Simone LeClaire would provide funding for the construction of a bus-stop awning for the pavilion adjacent to the library. Many of the apartment complex buses drop off and pick up students in the area.

“Personally, I’m all for it,” Foley said in regards to Sen. LeClaire’s bill. “I live on Greek Row in the Global Learning Community. So, I’ve had to ride my bike through all that rain we’ve had for the past few days.”

SGA’s members also briefly discussed a controversial measure to introduce A+ and A- grades into MTSU’s grading system. Several senators voiced concerns over what would count as an A- grade, wondering what range of grades would be counted as an A-. Other senators also asked about how this would affect the grades of upperclassmen students, if implemented. SGA leadership said they would review the issue once they have more details about how the changes would be implemented.

SGA meets every Thursday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. in the Parliamentary Room of the Student Union. Meetings are open to the public.

To contact News Editor Andrew Wigdor, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_News.