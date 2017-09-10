MTSU Student Food Pantry open for semester, looking for nonperishable donations

Photo courtesy of MTSU News

Story by Emma Demonbreun / Contributing Writer

The MTSU Student Food Pantry, located on the second floor of the Student Services and Admissions Center, is looking for nonperishable food donations to feed hungry college students this semester.

The pantry currently needs donations of canned fruit, applesauce, raisins, individual packs of muffins, macaroni and cheese cups and boxes, pudding cups, canned or bottled juices, granola bars, ravioli and canned pasta, popcorn and peanut butter.

The pantry also accepts small toiletries and personal care items, but it does not accept candy, candy bars or chewing gum.

Donations may be brought directly to the MT One Stop in the Student Services and Admissions Center. The pantry hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Student Food Pantry was created in 2012 after staff members recognized a need for it on campus.

“Students who go to class hungry are less likely to succeed, and we want our students to have the tools to succeed and focus in class instead of worrying about being hungry,” said Kristen Russell, the MT One Stop coordinator of outreach and support programs.

The pantry feeds approximately 900 to 1,000 students in any given year. This includes the students who visit the pantry during the summer.

Because keeping the pantry shelves full is an ongoing task, the pantry occasionally relies on help from both on-campus and off-campus groups to supplement individual donations.

“Student organizations or departments will do drives for us,” Russell said. “We also have great partners in the community.”

For those who would rather contribute monetarily, the Student Food Pantry has an MTSU foundation account for tax-deductible donations.

Any enrolled student at MTSU may visit the Food Pantry once a week. Students can come to the MT One Stop to check in, and a staff member will then assist them in the Student Food Pantry.

To donate or for more information, visit here.

