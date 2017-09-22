Oaklands Mansion to host wide array of seasonal events

Photo and story by Tiffany Brady / Contributing Writer
Oaklands Mansion will open its doors to the Murfreesboro community and host an array of fall events during the season, including a lecture series from MTSU representatives and the third annual Oktoberfest. Read below for the list of coming fall events.
MTSU Human Sciences Department Lecture Series
- The Middle Tennessee State University Human Sciences Department plans to continue its 2017 lecture series with featured guest Lori Bell, an interior designer with EOA Architects. In partnership with the Oaklands Mansion, Bell will present, “Wellness and well-being within your designs: Your solutions of the impact of space on the mind, body and spirit.” The lecture series will start on Tuesday, with a reception at 5 p.m. and a lecture to follow at 6 p.m. in Maney Hall at Oaklands Mansion. The presenters will partner with the CBHS Wellness Fair at MTSU and will be sponsored by Signature Solutions, Olee Vue, Gwen Sandlin and MT Engage. The event will be free and open to the public. The College of Behavioral and Health Sciences MT Engage Self-Care and Well-Being Fair will be held earlier on Tuesday from 2 to 4:30 p.m. in the Ned McWherter Learning Resources Center at MTSU.
Third annual Oktoberfest
- Oaklands Mansion will be hosting the third annual Oktoberfest event Saturday night. Local bands will perform on the mansion’s front lawn with a festive variety of craft beers and brews. Tickets will be available in advance and will cost $35 per drinker and $15 per designated driver.
Victorian Mourning Customs at the mansion
- Oaklands Mansion Event Coordinator Connor Moss said that the mansion’s bottom floor will be “dressed in Victorian Mourning Customs” from Oct. 15 until Oct. 31 and will be open for daily guided tours.
Flashlight Night
- Flashlight Night is one of the Mansion’s “most popular events,” claimed Moss. “People get to walk through the Mansion at night,” he said. The attendees will be paraded through the dimly lit house, which will be full of skeletons and ghouls. This event will take place Oct. 27 and 28. Tickets will cost $5 per child and $10 per adult.
Trick or Treating at the Mansion
- Trick or Treating at the Mansion will take place Oct. 31, starting at 4 p.m. and ending when the Mansion “runs out of candy,” according to Moss. Oaklands Mansion has hosted this free Trick or Treating event for five years, and this year, Moss said the Mansion’s decorated bottom floor will be open to the public.
Acorn Festival
- Oaklands Mansion will host the 2nd annual Acorn Festival on Nov. 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival will feature bands including The Touch, The Hardin Draw, Roanoke, Fishing Club, The Lonely Biscuits and SHEL. Wristbands cost $8 and can be purchased online ahead of time.
