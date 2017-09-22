Oaklands Mansion to host wide array of seasonal events

The Middle Tennessee State University Human Sciences Department plans to continue its 2017 lecture series with featured guest Lori Bell, an interior designer with EOA Architects. In partnership with the Oaklands Mansion, Bell will present, “Wellness and well-being within your designs: Your solutions of the impact of space on the mind, body and spirit.”

The lecture series will start on Tuesday, with a reception at 5 p.m. and a lecture to follow at 6 p.m. in Maney Hall at Oaklands Mansion. The presenters

will

partner with the CBHS Wellness Fair at MTSU and will be sponsored by Signature Solutions, Olee Vue, Gwen Sandlin and MT Engage. The event will be free and open to the public.