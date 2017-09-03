Photo gallery: MTSU sorority, fraternity members travel back to ’90s for annual Fight Song competition

Photos and story by Joi Williams / Contributing Writer

Members of MTSU’s sororities and fraternities traveled back to the ’90s Friday night as they battled it out for the first place title at the annual Fight Song competition.

Six teams competed in song and dance battles in the Murphy Center. Team one included representatives from Alpha Delta Pi, Phi Mu Alpha, Lamda Theta Alpha and Omega Psi Phi. Team two included Kappa Delta, Alpha Sigma Phi, Delta Sigma Theta and Phi Kappa Tau. Team three included Alpha Chi Omega, Sigma Pi, Lamda Chi Alpha and Alpha Phi Alpha. Team four included Zeta Tau Alpha, Alpha Tau Omega, Sigma Gamma Rho and Zeta Phi Beta. Team five included Chi Omega, Kappa Sigma, Alpha Gamma Rho and Kappa Alpha Psi. Team six included Alpha Omicron Pi, Phi Delta Theta and Phi Beta Sigma.

Each team performed MTSU’s fight song with their own ’90s flare in hopes of being victorious. In the end, the judges awarded team five with third place, team two with second place and team six with first place.

Alpha Delta Pi, Phi Mu Alpha, Lamda Theta Alpha and Omega Psi Phi take the crowd back to the ’90s at Murphy Center on Sept. 1, 2017, in the Murphy Center. (Joi Williams / MTSU Sidelines) Chi Omega, Kappa Sigma, Alpha Gamma Rho and Kappa Alpha Psi rock the stage during their performance at Murphy Center on Sept. 1, 2017. (Joi Williams / MTSU Sidelines) Chi Omega, Kappa Sigma, Alpha Gamma Rho and Kappa Alpha Psi make an outfit change onstage to showcase their True Blue pride at Murphy Center on Sept. 1, 2017. (Joi Williams / MTSU Sidelines) Alpha Omicron Pi, Phi Delta Theta and Phi Beta Sigma take flight at Murphy Center on Sept. 1, 2017. (Joi Williams / MTSU Sidelines) Alpha Omicron Pi, Phi Delta Theta and Phi Beta Sigma wrap up the competition at Murphy Center on Sept. 1, 2017. (Joi Williams / MTSU Sidelines) Friends and family all join together to sing MTSU’s fight song at Murphy Center on Sept. 1, 2017. (Joi Williams / MTSU Sidelines) Students take turns showing off their best dance moves at Murphy Center on Sept. 1, 2017. (Joi Williams / MTSU Sidelines) The men of Omega Psi Phi hop through the crowd at Murphy Center on Sept 1, 2017. (Joi Williams / MTSU Sidelines) Students, friends and family await the awarding of this year’s MTSU Fight Song competition champion at Murphy Center on Sept. 1, 2017. (Joi Williams / MTSU Sidelines) Chi Omega, Kappa Sigma, Alpha Gamma Rho and Kappa Alpha Psi win third place at Murphy Center on Sept. 1, 2017. (Joi Williams / MTSU Sidelines) Kappa Delta, Alpha Sigma Phi, Delta Sigma Theta and Phi Kappa Tau jump for joy as they win second place at Murphy Center on Sept. 1, 2017. (Joi Williams / MTSU Sidelines) Alpha Delta Pi, Phi Mu Alpha, Lamda Theta Alpha and Omega Psi Phi sing and dance through their rendition of the Fight Song at Murphy Center on Sept. 1, 2017. (Joi Williams / MTSU Sidelines) Alpha Omicron Pi, Phi Delta Theta and Phi Beta Sigma celebrate their first place win at Murphy Center on Sept. 1, 2017. (Joi Williams / MTSU Sidelines) The winners of the 2017 Fight Song pose for the cameras at Murphy Center on Sept. 1, 2017. (Joi Williams / MTSU Sidelines) Alpha Delta Pi, Phi Mu Alpha, Lamda Theta Alpha and Omega Psi Phi imitate the Backstreet Boys at Murphy Center on Sept. 1, 2017. (Joi Williams / MTSU Sidelines) Delta Sigma Theta, along with Kappa Delta, Alpha Sigma Phi and Phi Kappa Tau, take the the stage at Murphy Center to compete on September 1, 2017. (Joi Williams / MTSU Sidelines) Kappa Delta, Alpha Sigma Phi, Delta Sigma Theta and Phi Kappa Tau dance and sing for their Back to the ’90s act at Murphy Center on Sept. 1, 2017. (Joi Williams / MTSU Sidelines) A genie grants Alpha Chi Omega, Sigma Pi, Lamda Chi Alpha and Alpha Phi Alpha’s wish to go back to the ’90s at Murphy Center on Sept. 1, 2017. (Joi Williams / MTSU Sidelines) Alpha Chi Omega, Sigma Pi, Lamda Chi Alpha and Alpha Phi Alpha hype up the crowd at Murphy Center on Sept. 1, 2017. (Joi Williams / MTSU Sidelines) The men of Alpha Phi Alpha ride across the stage for their team’s performance at Murphy Center on Sept. 1, 2017. (Joi Williams / MTSU Sidelines) Zeta Tau Alpha, Alpha Tau Omega, Sigma Gamma Rho and Zeta Phi Beta dance their way through the fight song at Murphy Center on Sept. 1, 2017. (Joi Williams / MTSU Sidelines)

