Photo gallery: Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration makes its annual mark on Shelbyville

Photo by Tayhlor Stephenson / Lifestyles Editor

Contributions by Kristen Brothers / Contributing Writer

“Now it’s time to let your walkin’ do the talking,” said announcer Mike Farrar as he introduced the World Grand Champion class.

Seven horses and riders competed in the final class of the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration, all fighting for the final spotlight ride and title of 2017 World Grand Champion.

Jose’s Power Broker

Rider: Keith Blackbum,

Owner: Dan and Susan Erwin of Olive Hill, Kentucky

I’m Mayhem

Rider: Rodney Dick

Owner: JoAnn Dowell and Susan Coleman of Powell, Ohio and Unionville, Tennessee.

Master’s Razzel & Jazz

Rider: Herbert Derickson

Owner: the Alan Riddley family of Shelby, North Carolina.

Gen’s Black Maverick

Rider: Bill Callaway

Owner: Keith and Lorraine Rosbury of Bell Buckle, Tennessee.

Jose’s Cold Chill

Rider: John Allan Callaway

Owner: LaRue McWaters of Ashford, Alabama.

Incredible Machine

Rider: Blaise Broccard

Owner: Linda Stewart of Olive Branch, Mississippi.

He’s Shady in Black

Rider: Jimmy McConnell

Owner: Richard and Connie Donner of Dyersburg, Tennessee.

After a showdown between Callaway, an MTSU alum, and Broccard, the lone female in the class and clear crowd-favorite amongst the 12,000 in attendance, it was Callaway’s name that echoed from Farrar’s microphone as he announced the winner of the most anticipated class of the Shelbyville-famous horse show.

“I’m a Middle Tennessee grade and hometown Shelbyville guy that (got) a chance to bring the World Grand Championship title right back home,” Callaway said.

Leading up to the World Grand Championship, the Celebration welcomed hundreds of horses and riders and thousands of guests each night from Aug. 24-Sept. 2.

See a full gallery below.

Guests of the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration stand for the singing of the National Anthem in Shelbyville, Tenn. on Sept. 2, 2017. (Tayhlor Stephenson / MTSU Sidelines) Bud Seaton rides the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration’s flag horse, White Dollar Diamond, in Shelbyville, Tenn. on Sept. 2, 2017. (Tayhlor Stephenson / MTSU Sidelines) The Gallery of World Champions displays a full list of winners at the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration show grounds in Shelbyville, Tenn. (Tayhlor Stephenson / MTSU Sidelines) Guests make their way into the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration show grounds in Shelbyville, Tenn. on Sept. 2, 2017. (Tayhlor Stephenson / MTSU Sidelines) Guests fill the stands at the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tenn. on Sept. 2, 2017. (Tayhlor Stephenson / MTSU Sidelines) Bill Callaway and Gen’s Black Maverick compete for the World Grand Champion title at the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tenn. on Sept. 2, 2017. (Tayhlor Stephenson / MTSU Sidelines) Blaise Broccard and Incredible Machine compete in the World Grand Championship at the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tenn. on Sept. 2, 2017. (Tayhlor Stephenson / MTSU Sidelines) Rodney Dick shows I’m Mayhem with a canter in the World Grand Champion class at the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tenn. on Sept. 2, 2017. (Tayhlor Stephenson / MTSU Sidelines) Bill Callaway and Gen’s Black Maverick fight for the World Grand Champion title at the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tenn. on Sept. 2, 2017. (Tayhlor Stephenson / MTSU Sidelines) Blaise Brossard and Incredible Machine compete in the World Grand Champion class at the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tenn. on Sept. 2, 2017. (Tayhlor Stephenson / MTSU Sidelines) Herbert Derickson shows Master’s Razzel & Jazz in the final class at the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tenn. on Sept. 2, 2017. (Tayhlor Stephenson / MTSU Sidelines) Judges watch as horses and their riders compete for the World Grand Champion title at the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tenn. on Sept. 2, 2017. (Tayhlor Stephenson / MTSU Sidelines) Judges partake in the grooming portion of the World Grand Championship competition at the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tenn. on Sept. 2, 2017. (Tayhlor Stephenson / MTSU Sidelines) Horses and their riders line up for the announcing of the World Grand Champion at the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tenn. on Sept. 2, 2017. (Tayhlor Stephenson / MTSU Sidelines) Bill Callaway and Gen’s Black Maverick win the title of the World Grand Champion at the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tenn. on Sept. 2, 2017. (Tayhlor Stephenson / MTSU Sidelines) Guests stand up and cheer for Bill Callaway and Gen’s Black Maverick as they make one final lap after being named the World Grand Champions at the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tenn. on Sept. 2, 2017. (Tayhlor Stephenson / MTSU Sidelines) The ribbon goes to the 2017 World Grand Champion at the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tenn. on Sept. 2, 2017. (Tayhlor Stephenson / MTSU Sidelines) Blaise Broccard and Incredible Machine take the title of Reserve Grand Champions at the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tenn. on Sept. 2, 2017. (Tayhlor Stephenson / MTSU Sidelines) Guests stand with excitement as they watch the World Grand Champion class at the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tenn. on Sept. 2, 2017. (Tayhlor Stephenson / MTSU Sidelines) The 2016 Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration World Grand Champion, Honors, stands for a meet and greet with fans in Shelbyville, Tenn. on Sept. 2, 2017. (Tayhlor Stephenson / MTSU Sidelines) Fans line up to meet 2016 Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration World Grand Champion Honors in Shelbyville, Tenn. on Sept. 2, 2017. (Tayhlor Stephenson / MTSU Sidelines) Horses and riders await results at the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tenn. on Sept. 1, 2017. (Tayhlor Stephenson / MTSU Sidelines) Bill Callaway rides Samsung at the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tenn. on Sept. 1, 2017. (Tayhlor Stephenson / MTSU Sidelines) Horses and their riders line up for the announcement of a winner at the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tenn. on Sept. 1, 2017. (Tayhlor Stephenson / MTSU Sidelines) Bill Callaway rides Pink Floyd in the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tenn. on Sept. 1, 2017. (Tayhlor Stephenson / MTSU Sidelines) Bill Callaway and Pink Floyd win a blue ribbon at the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tenn. on Sept. 1, 2017. (Tayhlor Stephenson / MTSU Sidelines) The crowd fights a rainy night at the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tenn. on Sept. 1, 2017. (Tayhlor Stephenson / MTSU Sidelines) Brittany Baum shows at the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tenn. on Sept. 1, 2017. (Tayhlor Stephenson / MTSU Sidelines) Mary Morton takes a second to pet her horse, Master of Heartache, at the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tenn. on Sept. 1, 2017. (Tayhlor Stephenson / MTSU Sidelines) Morgan McCormick rides Sapphire Gin at the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tenn. on Aug. 31, 2017. (Tayhlor Stephenson / MTSU Sidelines) Will Cole rides Ricky Ricardo at the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tenn. on Aug. 31, 2017. (Tayhlor Stephenson / MTSU Sidelines) Mackenzie Lawrence rides in the spotlight as she’s called for a blue ribbon at the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tenn. on Aug. 31, 2017. (Tayhlor Stephenson / MTSU Sidelines) Lilly Riddley and her horse, Jose’s Delightful Pusher, pose for a picture after they win a blue ribbon at the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tenn. on Aug. 31, 2017. (Tayhlor Stephenson) The Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration loyals watch the show on a rainy night in Shelbyville, Tenn. on Aug. 31, 2017. (Tayhlor Stephenson / MTSU Sidelines) Shelbyville Central High School senior Abby Blackwell poses for a picture after handing out ribbons in the ring at the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tenn. on Aug. 30, 2017. (Tayhlor Stephenson / MTSU Sidelines) Chad Way and Bravo win a blue ribbon at the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tenn. on Aug. 30, 2017. (Tayhlor Stephenson / MTSU Sidelines) Horses and riders line up at the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tenn. on Aug. 30, 2017. (Tayhlor Stephenson / MTSU Sidelines) Horses and riders await results at the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tenn. on Aug. 30, 2017. (Tayhlor Stephenson / MTSU Sidelines) Blaise Broccard rides into the ring at the Tennessee Walking Horse Celebration in Shelbyville, Tenn. on Aug. 29, 2017. (Tayhlor Stephenson / MTSU Sidelines) Blaise Broccard shows at the Tennessee Walking Horse Celebration in Shelbyville, Tenn. on Aug. 29, 2017. (Tayhlor Stephenson / MTSU Sidelines) Horses and their riders line up for the announcing of a winner at the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tenn. on Aug. 29, 2017. (Tayhlor Stephenson / MTSU Sidelines) Judges of the Walking Horses watch as the horses pass them by at the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tenn. from Aug. 24-Sept. 2, 2017. (Tayhlor Stephenson / MTSU Sidelines) The Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tenn. runs from Aug. 24-Sept. 2, 2017. (Tayhlor Stephenson / MTSU Sidelines) Horseshoe-shaped floral wreaths are given to each blue ribbon winner at the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tenn. from Aug. 24- Sept. 2, 2017. (Tayhlor Stephenson / MTSU Sidelines) The itinerary informs guests of what’s to come each night at the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tenn. from Aug. 24-Sept. 2, 2017. (Kristen Brothers / MTSU Sidelines) Guests celebrate hat night at the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tenn. on Aug. 26, 2017. (Kristen Brothers / MTSU Sidelines) The first Saturday of the show serves as hat night at the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tenn. on Aug. 26, 2017. (Kristen Brothers / MTSU Sidelines) Center Ring houses judges, announcers, presenters and ribbon girls at the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tenn. from Aug. 24-Sept. 2, 2017. (Kristen Brothers / MTSU Sidelines) Guests watch the horse show at the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tenn. on Aug. 26, 2017. (Kristen Brothers / MTSU Sidelines) Tickets are available onsite at the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tenn. from Aug. 24-Sept. 2, 2017. (Tayhlor Stephenson / MTSU Sidelines) An enormous exit line forms as the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tenn. comes to an end on Sept. 2, 2017. (Tayhlor Stephenson / MTSU Sidelines)

