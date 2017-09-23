Photos: Oaklands Mansion educates children on life in the 1800s

Photos by Shade Narramore / Contributing Photographer

Story by Altima Sisavad / Contributing Writer

Murfreesboro’s historic Oaklands Mansion took “Throwback Thursday” to another level with their 2017 Autumn in the Oaks Educational Field Day. The field day educated children about life in the 1800s.

There were many students, teachers and parents learning all things 1800s, including chores, such as washing clothes with washboards, feeding chickens, churning butter, quill writing and rug beating.

Mary Cook, a third grade teacher at Southside Elementary School of Shelbyville, has been bringing her class to the Autumn in the Oaks Educational Field Day for about six years now.

“I want my children to have a little bit more knowledge of the 1800s,” Cook said. “Everything is more accessible these days; children have no idea about chalkboards and having to get your eggs from chickens.”

Employees and volunteers also enjoyed the educational field day. Audrey Creel works as a part-time tour guide and enjoys showing children around the mansion.

“The mansion has so many interesting things about it and really takes you back to the 1800s.”

See a full gallery below.

Artist Phyllis Razo sets up an oil painting station to show children one of the first forms of painting at Oaklands Mansion’s Autumn in the Oaks Educational Field Day in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on September 21, 2017. (Shade Narramore / MTSU Sidelines) Children roll dough and experience how butter and bread were made in the 1800s at Oaklands Mansion’s Autumn in the Oaks Educational Field Day in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on September 21, 2017. (Shade Narramore / MTSU Sidelines) A table etiquette station for children to see proper place settings is on display at Oaklands Mansion’s Autumn in the Oaks Educational Field Day in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on September 21, 2017. (Shade Narramore / MTSU Sidelines). A food preservation table is set up into a fun game at Oaklands Mansion’s Autumn in the Oaks Educational Field Day in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on September 21, 2017. (Shade Narramore / MTSU Sidelines) Tour Guide Audrey Creel waits to greet children at Oaklands Mansion’s Autumn in the Oaks Educational Field Day in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on September 21, 2017. (Shade Narramore / MTSU Sidelines) Chickens waiting to be fed by children during at Oaklands Mansion’s Autumn in the Oaks Educational Field Day in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on September 21, 2017. (Shade Narramore / MTSU Sidelines) Audrey Creel directs children in the right direction for their tour of at Oaklands Mansion’s Autumn in the Oaks Educational Field Day in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on September 21, 2017. (Shade Narramore / MTSU Sidelines) Children from all over the county fill the yard at Oaklands Mansion’s Autumn in the Oaks Educational Field Day in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on September 21, 2017. (Shade Narramore / MTSU Sidelines) Children practice writing with quill feathers at Oaklands Mansion’s Autumn in the Oaks Educational Field Day in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on September 21, 2017. (Shade Narramore / MTSU Sidelines) A photography station at Oakland’s Mansion Educational Field Day set up to teach children about early photography at Oaklands Mansion’s Autumn in the Oaks Educational Field Day in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on September 21, 2017. (Shade Narramore / MTSU Sidelines) Sculptor Roy Overcast starts a pottery piece to show children how his work is made at Oaklands Mansion’s Autumn in the Oaks Educational Field Day in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on September 21, 2017. (Shade Narramore / MTSU Sidelines) Sculptor Roy Overcast talks to the children about his career in pottery at Oaklands Mansion’s Autumn in the Oaks Educational Field Day in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on September 21, 2017. (Shade Narramore / MTSU Sidelines) Handmade pottery on display for Oaklands Mansion’s Autumn in the Oaks Educational Field Day in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on September 21, 2017. (Shade Narramore / MTSU Sidelines).

For more information on Oaklands Mansion, click here.

To contact Lifestyles Editor Tayhlor Stephenson, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com.

For more updates, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_Life.