Presidential Circle of Excellence awarded to MTSU chapter of Omicron Delta Kappa

Omicron Delta Kappa, a national honors society founded in 1914, awarded the Presidential Circle of Excellence to MTSU’s chapter for 2017. The award was the first of its kind for the MTSU chapter, according to a university press release.

The Presidential Circle of Excellence is given to ODK Circles who have received either Superior Circles or Circles of Distinction for multiple consecutive years. MTSU’s Circle, which is housed in the University Honors College, has received consecutive awards since it was chartered in 2010.

Of the more than 300 chapters nationwide, 23 Circles received the Presidential Circle of Excellence award for 2017.

Hannah Berthelson, a junior studying speech pathology and ODK member, said the honor society has opened doors.

“When I first came to MTSU as a freshman, one of my main goals as a student was to get involved with at least two or three campus organizations where I would meet individuals who would not only challenge me but would also stand by me,” Berthelson said. “ODK has become one of those organizations.”

Berthelson said she believes that the recognition is “humbly earned.”

“The work that ODK does on campus is for students and the community,” she said.

Also known as the National Leadership Honor Society, one of ODK’s signature events at MTSU is the True Blue Leadership Day. Numerous speakers host lectures on campus throughout the day centered around the subject of leadership.

MTSU, Austin Peay, Belmont and Vanderbilt will co-host the 2018 ODK biennial convention and leadership conference at Belmont from May 31-June 3.

