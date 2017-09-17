Review: Foo Fighters’ ‘Concrete and Gold’ brings power, surprises

Story by Jessica Knoble / Contributing Writer

One of the primary factors that truly separates one band from the rest is their versatility — a continuous strive for a fluctuation in style and ability to push beyond their own musical boundaries. And in “Concrete and Gold,” Foo Fighters have done just that.

Since their release of “Sonic Highways” in 2014, Foo Fighters have focused their time on approaching styles they’ve yet to touch. The album features collaborations with some of the world’s most iconic artists, including Justin Timberlake with backup vocals in the downright jamming song “Make It Right” and Paul McCartney beating the drums in “Sunday Rain.”

The album begins with “T-Shirt,” which acts as a lullaby with simple acoustic chord progression until you’re suddenly hit with a huge wall of sound from the entire band. The song completely fills your speakers with fullness, power and a flourishing standard that sets the tone for the rest of the album. We follow this song straight into “Run,” which begins with an ecclesial feel that soon translates into a high-energy song with huge drum hits and powerful vocals from Dave Grohl.

As mentioned earlier, “Make It Right” features Justin Timberlake, which makes it obvious why this song is one you can pulse your head to in a therapeutic groove. Not to mention the lead guitar line is compiled full of artistic geniuses. Next up is “The Sky Is A Neighborhood.” This song serves as one of the most memorable on the entire album. It begins with raw, isolated vocals by Grohl alongside a metric beat.

“Dirty Water” has a bit more of a relaxed feel. There’s a tangy acoustic lead that features angelic vocals to fill the space behind Grohl’s sustaining lyrics. And to follow, “Arrows” presents itself with a haunting chord progression with huge hits to really add a different feeling to the song that stands out from the others on the album. “Happily Ever After (Zero Hour)” even features strings, further exemplifying that Foo Fighters have really strived for variety on this album.

Considered the high point of the album, “Sunday Rain” not only features McCartney on drums but also a guitar line that gives off George Harrison vibes and lyrics that feel like they were written by John Lennon himself. You’ll find yourself feeling as if you’re hearing The Beatles with this hit. To follow that, “The Line” has some of the most brilliant lyrics heard from a rock band. The finale of “Concrete and Gold” really hits home with the overall reprise of the album. Just be sure to listen until the end because the last 30 seconds of the song will surprise you.

Although some have argued this album’s worth because of the lack of a “catchy single,” Foo Fighters make that up in ways that only some bands could fathom. On a pathway of pure rock and raw genius, Foo Fighters will no doubt continue to entertain and bewilder the masses with good ol’ life-changing rock ‘n’ roll.

To contact Lifestyles Editor Tayhlor Stephenson, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com.

For more updates, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter/Instagram at @Sidelines_Life.