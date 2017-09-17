Review: Galantis redefines house music in ‘The Aviary’

Story by Jordan Trice / Contributing Writer

You know when you watch the MTV “VMA’s,” and they have a random DJ playing generic house music in-between commercial breaks? Well Swedish duo Galantis made an entire album dedicated to similar, but still unique, sounds.

“The Aviary” delivers an energetic and aesthetically sounding mix of traditional house that clashes with modern cultural norms that we may hear at any music festival today. Only their second album since their June 2015 debut album, “Pharmacy,” Galantis stays true to their roots in producing the groovy, dance-pop sounds that will have you gyrating your arms, legs and hips as soon as you hear the first drop in the album’s introductory song, “True Feeling.”

The album’s third track, “Girls On Boys,” features vocals from singer-songwriter ROZES, which can best be described as a combination of Drake’s “One Dance” and the Chainsmokers’ “Closer,” along with a hint of electronic trap. On the other hand, skip down to the seventh track, and “Hunter” begins as a subtle Caribbean-pop sound before transitioning into a mind-boggling, choppy hip-hop closure in the last 20 or so seconds of the song.

The melodic passages and consistent yet unconventional notes and vocals only found in track 11, “Pillow Talk,” will mentally place you in a setting similar to one of an electric crowd on a warm evening at night one of Coachella.

A solid album to pop on during a house gathering, a big-name festival or even your local night club, “The Aviary” provides a well-rounded and revised style of house that can be enjoyed by crowds and open-minded music lovers from all walks of life.

To contact Lifestyles Editor Tayhlor Stephenson, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com.

For more updates, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter/Instagram at @Sidelines_Life.