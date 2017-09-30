Review: Torii Wolf features big names in EP ‘Flow Riiot’

Story by Jordan Trice / Contributing Writer

Rising pop artist Torii Wolf takes the music industry by storm in her new EP “Flow Riiot,” a project sure to bring her both the spotlight and a larger fan base.

Wolf, signed to TTT records, worked extensively with DJ Premier on her new collection, which surprised many due to the contrasting styles and genres. The EP itself consists of 15 songs, adding up to just 53 minutes that include a variety of sounds and instrumentals that could deem unconventional to pop standards.

New to the scene, Torii Wolf offers a whispery yet forceful voice that delivers a powerful impact over the beats produced by DJ Premier. Wolf’s single “Pain Killer” introduces a trap-like beat with a few backup piano notes and almost operatic vocals.

“Shadows Crawl” has a 1994 Mary J. Blige vibe to it, presenting an alternative R&B sound with record scratches, simple repeating choruses and everything in between. Her only feature song on the EP, “Free,” involves Macklemore delivering a few hot bars over an intense snare and cymbal rhythm with backup trumpets and signature handiwork from DJ Premier.

While Wolf may not be a household name today, she is sure to rise to the top quickly if she continues to work with big names such as Macklemore and DJ Premier.

“Working with DJ Premier has been one of the best experiences of my life so far,” Wolf said in a recent interview with CelebMix. I have learned so much about life in general just being so close with him creatively.”

Wolf challenges her audience to connect with her EP on a more personal level and open up to what it has to offer.

“I hope that people can feel the freedom within themselves to go deeper within and become more in touch with the raw emotion that is encapsulated in this EP.”

