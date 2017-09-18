Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation hosts 6th annual Wine Around the Square

Photos and story by Kashima Allen / Contributing Writer

The Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation hosted its sixth-annual Wine Around the Square event in downtown Murfreesboro Saturday night.

Wine Around the Square is a wine-tasting event that raises money for breast cancer detection and treatment. The night includes live music and a buffet, as well as tastings of other liquors and beers. Tickets were $60, and all the proceeds went to the Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation.

Rita Ash, the event’s co-chair, said that Wine Around the Square maintains an increase in turnout each year, and the event’s popularity continues to attract more attendees.

“Last year, we raised $200, 595 for breast cancer,” Ash said. “Every year we have more and more people supporting our cause because of their family members or friends dying of breast cancer or cancer in general. It’s a wonderful feeling, though, that everyone enjoys this event that we host every year. Wine, strolling through the square, listening to music. (It) does not get any better than that.”

The event was fully loaded with helpful staff and volunteers to attend to guests.

Event volunteer Charmaine Duncan said the event is special for her to be a part of.

“My mother died of breast cancer when I was 18 years old,” Duncan said. “Being able to volunteer here at the Power of Pink and give back means a lot to me. Every year we’ve done it, I’ve been here. It’s such a great cause, and I’m very blessed that I can be a part of it.”

More than 250 volunteers donated their time to make the event happen. Paid guests received a wristband, a goodie bag, a wine glass and access to the buffet. Event coordinators made cabs available for those who did not wish to drive after the event.

Wine Around the Square will be hosted by the Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation again next fall. For more information about Wine Around the Square, click here.

Charmaine Duncan and Lauren Scott volunteer at Wine Around the Square in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on Sept. 16, 2017. (Kashima Allen / MTSU Sidelines) Jason and Ashley Warner join in on the Wine Around the Square fun in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on Sept. 16, 2017. (Kashima Allen / MTSU Sidelines) Aija Jackson supports the Power of Pink at Wine Around the Square in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on Sept. 16, 2017. (Kashima Allen / MTSU Sidelines) John and Susan McGee sip a glass of wine at Wine Around the Square in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on Sept. 16, 2017. (Kashima Allen / MTSU Sidelines) People of all ages enjoy Wine Around the Square in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on Sept.16, 2017. (Kashima Allen / MTSU Sidelines) DJ Fresh gets the party started at Wine Around the Square in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on Sept. 16, 2017. (Kashima Allen / MTSU Sidelines) Jessica Stephens volunteers at Wine Around the Square in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on Sept. 16, 2017. (Kashima Allen / MTSU Sidelines) A local band plays for a Middle Tennessee audience at Wine Around the Square in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on Sept. 16, 2017. (Kashima Allen / MTSU Sidelines)

