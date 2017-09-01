Sidelines Guidelines: A list of dates to add to your calendar for Fall 2017

Photo by Tayhlor Stephenson / Lifestyles Editor

The fall semester is now in full swing, and because students are under constant pressure of ongoing due dates, they often overlook some of MTSU’s most important dates and calendar events. Whether it’s homecoming or a fall break from classes, everyone’s sure to find this list of important MTSU dates helpful.

Aug. 28- Oct. 20: The “Constellation” art exhibition will be showcased in the Baldwin Photographic Gallery, located in the Bragg Media & Entertainment building. This event will display images of various styles and genres, as well as the significance of each photograph. Sept. 2: Connection Point-Tailgate is celebrating the first football game of the season in Walnut Grove as the MTSU Blue Raiders take on the Vanderbilt Commodores. The university offers free food, music and provides extra activities for students, alumni and faculty. Sept. 4: No school thanks to Labor Day, a state and federal holiday that entails celebrating hard labor with relaxation. Sept. 11: The Red Cross Blood Drive will be on campus, accessible to students and faculty beginning at noon. Sept. 18: A guest artist will visit MTSU campus for a gallery reception. The event begins at 6 p.m. and will be held in Room 104 in Bragg Media & Entertainment’s Baldwin Photographic Gallery. Oct. 7: MTSU’s Homecoming game, where the Blue Raiders compete against Florida International University (FIU). Oct. 14-17: Fall Break, beginning on Saturday (Oct. 14) and ending on Tuesday (Oct. 17). The short break allows students to catch up on homework assignments and recoup from midterms. Nov. 22-25: Thanksgiving Break will begin and classes will let out for three days. Dec. 6: Last day of classes where students turn in assignments and buckle down for final exams and group presentations. Dec. 8-14: Final exams begin. Dec. 16: Graduation Ceremony will be held at the Murphy Center.

Though the semesters seem to drag on, the ’17 fall semester will likely fly by. And it’s essential for students to become aware of the campus’ notable calendar dates.

