TBI investigating Murfreesboro Police officer due to alleged sexual assault at MTSU game

Photo courtesy of the Murfreesboro Police Department

According to MPD Public Information Officer Kyle Evans, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating an alleged sexual assault involving an off-duty MPD officer that took place at an MTSU football game.

The alleged assault, involving MPD Officer Mark Todd, reportedly took place during the Sept. 2 game, in which the MTSU Blue Raiders played against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

“Upon being informed of the information, Officer Mark Todd was placed on decommissioned status in an administrative function pending the outcome of the investigation,” Evans said in a press release. “The MPD is cooperating fully with the TBI.”

According to reports by the Daily News Journal, Todd was previously placed on a one-day suspension while the department investigated Todd and other officers following the arrests of three children from Hobgood Elementary School.

Any additional information regarding the alleged assault has not yet been released.

To contact News Editor Andrew Wigdor, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_News.